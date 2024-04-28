Launches
AgentCrew

100% free tools to automate your tasks with AI today

Free
Skip the learning curve. Start automating your tasks with AI today with AgentCrew's curated set of FREE awesome AI workflows across different functions in your business. 20x productivity in no time! 🚀
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
AgentCrew
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Vercel
Vercel
617 upvotes
AgentCrew platform is built with NextJS and hosted on Vercel!
OpenAI Cookbook
OpenAI Cookbook
129 upvotes
AgentCrew leverages OpenAI's API to power the AI features!
MindPal
MindPal
1,739 upvotes
These awesome AI workflows are created and powered by MindPal!
About this launch
