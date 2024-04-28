Launches
AgentCrew
AgentCrew
100% free tools to automate your tasks with AI today
Skip the learning curve. Start automating your tasks with AI today with AgentCrew's curated set of FREE awesome AI workflows across different functions in your business. 20x productivity in no time! 🚀
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
AgentCrew
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Vercel
617 upvotes
AgentCrew platform is built with NextJS and hosted on Vercel!
OpenAI Cookbook
129 upvotes
AgentCrew leverages OpenAI's API to power the AI features!
MindPal
1,739 upvotes
These awesome AI workflows are created and powered by MindPal!
About this launch
AgentCrew by
AgentCrew
was hunted by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on May 5th, 2024.
