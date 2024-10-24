  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Agenda Hero Magic
    See Agenda Hero Magic’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Agenda Hero Magic 2.0
    Agenda Hero Magic 2.0

    Agenda Hero Magic 2.0

    Turn text, images, and PDFs into calendar events.

    Free
    With our Magic AI tool, you can turn text, images, and PDFs into calendar events and add them to Google, Microsoft, Apple, and other calendars. Lickety-split!
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Calendar
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Agenda Hero Magic
    About this launch
    Agenda Hero Magic
    Agenda Hero Magic AI-generated calendar events
    1review
    231
    followers
    Agenda Hero Magic 2.0 by
    Agenda Hero Magic
    was hunted by
    Caren Cioffi
    in Productivity, Calendar, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Caren Cioffi
    ,
    Tim Walling
    ,
    Dave Kelly
    ,
    Eric Hynds
    ,
    Tara Ryan
    and
    Zack Sears
    . Featured on October 25th, 2024.
    Agenda Hero Magic
    is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on December 18th, 2023.
    Upvotes
    17
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -