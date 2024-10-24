Launches
Agenda Hero Magic 2.0
Agenda Hero Magic 2.0
Turn text, images, and PDFs into calendar events.
With our Magic AI tool, you can turn text, images, and PDFs into calendar events and add them to Google, Microsoft, Apple, and other calendars. Lickety-split!
Productivity
Calendar
Artificial Intelligence
Agenda Hero Magic
Agenda Hero Magic
AI-generated calendar events
Agenda Hero Magic
Caren Cioffi
Productivity
Calendar
Artificial Intelligence
Caren Cioffi
Tim Walling
Dave Kelly
Eric Hynds
Tara Ryan
Zack Sears
. Featured on October 25th, 2024.
Agenda Hero Magic
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on December 18th, 2023.
