Discussion
Ryan Bales
Maker
Hi there! My name is Ryan Bales and I'm the founder of Afflytics, an affiliate analytics dashboard built for bloggers, influencers, agencies, and affiliate marketers. As I've spent more than a decade in the affiliate marketing space, I'm quite aware of some of the pain points most affiliates deal with on a daily basis. One of the most common problems is that because affiliates generally work with multiple affiliate networks, such as CJ, ShareAShare, and Ebay, they have to log into each individual affiliate network's website in order to gather their revenue reports, and then aggregate this data in some way manually. This is a huge hassle! It takes a lot of time, and it makes conversion optimization really hard. We built Afflytics to solve this problem. Afflytics connects to all of your affiliate networks and aggregates your affiliate income in a single dashboard. It allows affiliates to focus on increasing conversions, rather than manually collecting data. ----------------------------- Features: * Aggregate sales data across all your affiliate networks. Whether you're working with one affiliate network, or dozens, Afflytics makes tracking your affiliate sales a breeze by continually aggregating data into a single dashboard. In addition to supporting all major affiliate networks, Afflytics is constantly adding more to the list. * All your affiliate income on a single dashboard Grow your affiliate marketing business by using Afflytic's comprehensive sales metrics to pinpoint trends and discover new marketing opportunities. * Tools for affiliate marketers, from bloggers to agencies. Afflytics provides the tools to help every affiliate marketer maximize their full potential. ----------------------------- Thanks for checking out Afflytics, and we're really excited to get your feedback. -Ryan
