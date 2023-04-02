Products
Affirmify

Affirmify

Daily affirmations to boost mindset and reach goals

Affirmify is a comprehensive app that provides daily affirmations, tips, and resources to help you achieve happiness and success. With Affirmify, you'll receive daily affirmations and the ability to customize your background and theme.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Lifestyle
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Welcome to our ProductHunt launch! We're thrilled to showcase and share our latest product with the community. We'd greatly appreciate your feedback and thoughts on our offering, so feel free to explore and give us your honest opinion."

The makers of Affirmify
About this launch
Daily affirmations to boost mindset and reach goals.
0
reviews
8
followers
was hunted by
Serhiy Ozhibko
in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Lifestyle. Made by
Serhiy Ozhibko
. Featured on April 15th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Affirmify's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-