Aesthetic Icons App by Icons8

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
Now you can easily browse through curated icon themes to keep your home screen looking 💯. Our first iOS app remedies the headache caused by selecting quality icons for iOS 14. Simply scroll through icon kits crafted by pro designers and Dribbble artists and select your ideal aesthetic. A preview view even lets you see what your new home screen will look before you change the icons. Once you have decided just tap the icons you need. Best of all the Aesthetic app is free to use! Like all of our traditional icons sets, this app offers full coverage to keep everything themed to perfection. This includes all the default apps (of course!) and any other favorites like TikTok, Spotify, Instagram and so many more. 77 different themes to match your aesthetic - Pastels - Monochrome & Minimal - Colorful - Cute - Pixel art + more to come! Or add some of your favorite characters - Among us - Naruto - Futurama - Adventure time - DC - Marvel
Share
Super!