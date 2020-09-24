  1. Home
iOS 14 home screen inspirations with free icons and images

Customize your home screen with free resources from Icons8. Get inspired by a collection of home screen inspirations, then make your own from thousands of free resources!
🖼 Icons, Images, Illustrations and more
How to Customize App Icons on Your iPhone: Step-by-Step GuideOne of the hype-catching changes for iPhone users presented by Apple with iOS 14 this autumn has been the ability to customize widgets and app icons on home screens. Here's a simple step-by-step guide on how to do it. It seems in 2020 with its iOS 14, Apple made a huge leap to give users the freedom of personalization.
"Aesthetic" App Icons to Customize Home Screen. Why "Aesthetic"?Why "aesthetic"? In a word: opportunism. One day, we woke up with a traffic spike. With my base level of happiness, I thought it was either a DDOS attack, somebody parsing us, all of the above, or something worse. However, after a little digging, we've found people are searching for aesthetic app icons for iOS.
4 Reviews5.0/5
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
As the makers of over 140k icons we love that iOS14 lets Apple users create personalized home screens. This trend motivated us to create our own themes and collect inspirations from around the web. Why “aesthetic,” not aesthetic? You can’t call something aesthetic in the world of trans-meta-post-postmodernism. In the world of equal, perfect iPhones, we curate chaos. And we give you the recipes for that. Some of these images originate from popular culture, some from the past. Our contribution is everything we have created over the last eight years: our icons, illustrations, and photos. Have a cool home screen setup? Share it with us and get featured!
Jay June
Now that's one hell of a reason to get an iPhone😅
Tyler Lastovich
Maker
Creative+Technical Strategist, Founder
It is fun to see how enthusiastic people have been about making phone themes. As an Android-turned-iPhone user myself, it was about time the fruit company gave us a little customization power!
Юлия Гнедина
Nice news! Thank you for the tips.
Temaprint
fun collection https://icons8.com/l/ios-app-icons it's time to update my phone I'll put cats on my screen)))
