Aesthetic app icons
iOS 14 home screen inspirations with free icons and images
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
As the makers of over 140k icons we love that iOS14 lets Apple users create personalized home screens. This trend motivated us to create our own themes and collect inspirations from around the web. Why “aesthetic,” not aesthetic? You can’t call something aesthetic in the world of trans-meta-post-postmodernism. In the world of equal, perfect iPhones, we curate chaos. And we give you the recipes for that. Some of these images originate from popular culture, some from the past. Our contribution is everything we have created over the last eight years: our icons, illustrations, and photos. Have a cool home screen setup? Share it with us and get featured!
It is fun to see how enthusiastic people have been about making phone themes. As an Android-turned-iPhone user myself, it was about time the fruit company gave us a little customization power!
Nice news! Thank you for the tips.
fun collection https://icons8.com/l/ios-app-icons it's time to update my phone I'll put cats on my screen)))
