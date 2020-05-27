Deals
AdWords Keyword Generator
Instantly generate thousands of targeted longtail keywords
SEO Tools
Google
I wanted to create lots of long-tail keyword combinations/permutations based on a few primary keywords, and couldn't see any easy way of doing it, so I wrote a quick script.
I figured it might be useful for others so I put it up on a the internets.
