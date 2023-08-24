Products
Home
→
Product
→
AdversaryMeter
AdversaryMeter
Take your security posture to the next level
Stats
AdversaryMeter is a hybrid between a Honeypot and a Vulnerability Scanner that helps you get a better understanding of your organization's security posture and what should be done to take it to the next level. No installation required.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Security
by
AdversaryMeter
About this launch
AdversaryMeter
Take your security posture to the next level.
AdversaryMeter by
AdversaryMeter
was hunted by
Cyrille Savelief
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
. Made by
Cyrille Savelief
and
Pierre DUTEIL
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
AdversaryMeter
is not rated yet. This is AdversaryMeter's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#189
