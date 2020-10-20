discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Steve P. Young
Hunter
Founder @ AppMasters.com
I was able to find different Facebook interests and some keywords that I didn't think would convert.
Share
Mack Jone
Makerfounder and developer at AdTargeting
@stevepyoung A big thanks to @stevepyoung for hunting us.😊 Hey Product Hunt! We're super excited to finally release to the public this tool. AdTargeting is free tool created to help digital marketer & small business owners. It can help them find accurate target audience, effectively control ad costs and increase ROI. I have been in advertising marketing for more than 8 years, and at the same time leading my team has been mainly studying the advertising marketing of Facebook and Google. The audience targeting of Facebook interest and Google keyword has become a concern for many advertisers. There is no doubt that a free ad targeting and analytic tool is important. Through AdTargeting you can: 📒 Explore more hidden Facebook interests and target fans of competitors 🏁 Find the most cost-effective Google keyword for advertising 💻 Get audience analysis reports of targeted interest and analysis reports of keyword 🔍 Quick browse popular interests and keywords rankings Here it is, use it, tell us what you think and what we can do to keep improving it!
Share
Сергей Жуковский
I’m so good at everything)
🎈
@stevepyoung 👍
Share
simis_wenAdvertising copywriter
An easy to use analysis tool, the page is very beautiful, the customer service lady speaks very well, and the reply is very timely.
Share
Mack Jone
Makerfounder and developer at AdTargeting
@wangchu53178888 Thank you for your support！
Share
chianti
As a digital marketer, AdTargeting helps me a lot. It not only made up for the shortcomings of Facebook Audience Insight, but also increase Google keyword search and filtering functions which helps me improve my work efficiency. It's a useful tool for me!
Share
Monica Polancoi like tea
1.I love this idea, quick and efficient. I just searched some interests for my yoga Facebook ads, and hope that can make some differences. I will keep an eye on the progress. By the way, this is awesome.
Share
shadow
To be honest, I was always troubled with choosing Facebook interest, I think it's very important for a successful ads. But I never find a satisfying Facebook interest targeting tool like this one. It is an amazing platform and easy to use.
Share