Ads Generator
Automatically generate HQ ads and headlines
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
fantasticsiur
Hunter
Hey, Let me know if you have any questions!
Upvote (2)Share
Hunter
Quick update: If the page looks broken please DISABLE YOUR ADBLOCK. Because of the "ads" text everywhere on the site the ad blocker just ends up blocking everything.
nice team!
Hunter
@sbrands Yes we're looking to add way more categories and templates. As for auto-deployment I don't think we can get to the point where you can just add your name and publish the ads, you'll always need to tweak corrections, maybe customize your images a bit more. It will not be perfect. So for now we're not planning it.