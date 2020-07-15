  1. Home
Ads Generator

Automatically generate HQ ads and headlines

Hey,
We just launched a small tool for people looking for inspiration for their ads.
We're still really early, so we don't have a lot of templates but we're hoping we can reach 500 ads by the end of the year.
fantasticsiur
Hunter
Hey, Let me know if you have any questions!
fantasticsiur
Hunter
Quick update: If the page looks broken please DISABLE YOUR ADBLOCK. Because of the "ads" text everywhere on the site the ad blocker just ends up blocking everything.
Daryl Bartkunsky
Nice work ?makers ...are there plans to allow auto deployment into social channel or is it only going to provide examples? Also found the list of categories a bit limited is there a plan to increase to include hardware/fintech/saas/retail
fantasticsiur
Hunter
@sbrands Yes we're looking to add way more categories and templates. As for auto-deployment I don't think we can get to the point where you can just add your name and publish the ads, you'll always need to tweak corrections, maybe customize your images a bit more. It will not be perfect. So for now we're not planning it.
