Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2

Smarter search & generative AI for video
Premiere Pro 25.2 adds AI! Use Generative Extend to lengthen clips, AI Media Intelligence to search footage, plus auto caption translation & improved color.
Design ToolsArtificial IntelligenceVideo

Zac Zuo
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Video. Featured on April 5th, 2025.
