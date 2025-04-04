Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2
Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2
Smarter search & generative AI for video
Visit
Upvote 67
Premiere Pro 25.2 adds AI! Use Generative Extend to lengthen clips, AI Media Intelligence to search footage, plus auto caption translation & improved color.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Video
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Tana
Ad
Put your notes to work with voice and AI
About this launch
Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2
Smarter Search & Generative AI for Video
Follow
67
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2 by
Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Featured on April 5th, 2025.
Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2
is not rated yet. This is Adobe Premiere Pro 25.2's first launch.