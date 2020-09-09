discussion
Paul Laros
MakerFounder @ AdminKit
👋 Hello hunters, I'm really excited to finally share AdminKit 2.0! AdminKit is a free and premium admin template, built on top of Bootstrap 5. Key features: ✨ 500+ UI Elements 🎉 45+ Unique Pages 🙅♀️ Does not require jQuery 👩💻 Built with Bootstrap 5 & Sass 💻 Fully responsive ⚙️ Pre-configured Webpack config 🙂 Open-source version with MIT license Useful links: 📌 Github Repo 📌 Website 📌 Demo For those who want access to more example pages, plugins, and components with our Pro version, we have a temporary coupon code "PRODUCTHUNT30" for a 30% discount! Make sure you check out the live demos and the official product page and let me know if you have any questions, suggestions, or ideas! I appreciate any kind of feedback.
This looks amazing @paullaros! Really stylish dashboard. Should be a no-brainer if you want a good looking dashboard for your app or organisation. Congrats on the Bootstrap 5 support!
Thank you @kilianvalkhof! Glad you like it
