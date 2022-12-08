Products
Admetrics Data Studio for Shopify

AI-driven marketing platform to fuel ad performance

Actionable AI-based marketing analytics to maximizes ad performance: Admetrics is a privacy-compliant marketing analytics and attribution platform designed to deliver insights across all paid and non-paid traffic sources that help DTCs to scale.
Launched in Analytics, Marketing, E-Commerce by
About this launch
1review
6
followers
was hunted by
Markus Repetschnig
in Analytics, Marketing, E-Commerce. Made by
Markus Repetschnig
and
Thomas Einsporn
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
