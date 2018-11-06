Say Adiós to unnecessary interruptions!
How it works:
1. Emails only get delivered into your inbox at the times you specify (e.g. 7am, 1pm and 5pm).
2. Choose email exceptions, which will always be delivered immediately (e.g. grandma@gmail.com)
3. Need to access an email urgently? No problem - just click 'Deliver emails now' in Adiós.
Reviews
- Pros:
Completely free, quick and easy to turn on and off, personal contact to creatorsCons:
You need to give them access to your mails. They do not have a standard GDPR-compliant legal process in place yet (relevant in EU)
I like the app as it helps me to focus on the real work to happen. Simple and straight forward. Get me my mails in doses. It's a good help on a way to more discipline.Martin Seibert has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
usefull for everyoneCons:
so many competitors
How is this product different from the competitors? Is there any possibility to delete spam?Nadezhda Kos has never used this product.