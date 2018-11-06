Log InSign up
Adios.ai

Stop email interruptions, receive emails 3 times a day

Say Adiós to unnecessary interruptions!

How it works:

1. Emails only get delivered into your inbox at the times you specify (e.g. 7am, 1pm and 5pm).

2. Choose email exceptions, which will always be delivered immediately (e.g. grandma@gmail.com)

3. Need to access an email urgently? No problem - just click 'Deliver emails now' in Adiós.

Helpful
    Martin Seibert
    Pros: 

    Completely free, quick and easy to turn on and off, personal contact to creators

    Cons: 

    You need to give them access to your mails. They do not have a standard GDPR-compliant legal process in place yet (relevant in EU)

    I like the app as it helps me to focus on the real work to happen. Simple and straight forward. Get me my mails in doses. It's a good help on a way to more discipline.

    Martin Seibert has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
    Nadezhda KosMarketing Manager, Sarafan Tech
    Pros: 

    usefull for everyone

    Cons: 

    so many competitors

    How is this product different from the competitors? Is there any possibility to delete spam?

    Nadezhda Kos has never used this product.
    Comments (1)

Ben Tossell
Harry Marshall
Tom Gardiner
Ben TossellHunter@bentossell · newCo
I've been doing this for the last few weeks, although sometimes I slip up and check it more often! Sometimes you are just waiting by for an email ha.
Tom GardinerMaker@tom_gardiner · Founder @ Trevor.io
hey @bentossell . Thanks for hunting us!
@tom_gardiner No problem! 😃
Tom GardinerMaker@tom_gardiner · Founder @ Trevor.io
Hi everyone. Makers of Adios.ai here. Harry and I are super excited to see this appear on Product Hunt today! Nice surprise. Happy to take any questions. We built Adios to solve our own problem: email was killing our productivity. The constant context switching every time a new email jumped in. Getting to the end of the day, and feeling like all we'd been doing is answering emails. Receiving emails 3 times a day (I choose 8am, 1pm and 5pm) has been totally game changing. Some of the, perhaps unexpected, advantages: - I don’t have to watch internal threads evolve (I’m effectively only getting a summary digest every 5 hours). To my delight, problems that in the past I would have jumped on to solve, are often solved by someone else long before I even see them. - I’ve noticed other people’s behaviour change: the emails I receive now are far more succinct and “actionable” than they ever were before. In the past, emails would be more like conversations. Now (presumably because I reply to any chain max 3 times a day) the conversation is far more focused on getting things done. - And I no longer receive emails at unsociable hours (after 5pm I never receive another email until 8am). As a result I’m happier, more focused at work, and I’m sleeping better at nights. Look forward to your feedback. :)
Manuel Frigerio@mnlfrgr · Maker of @maitre_app
It looks like something I really need. I'm going to give it a try for a couple of weeks, but as always "with great power comes great responsibility" so guys, don't fuck this up 😉
Harry MarshallMaker@harry_marshall3
@mnlfrgr Ha! Sounds great Manuel. Looking forward to hearing what you think.
Richard O'Grady@richard_o_grady
Too much love for this. It's so simple <3 Although I have pushed the Deliver Emails Now button a few times already...
Lui Kohl@luikohl · JUNIQE
Very clean design, great work on the UI. Signed up and have everything setup in just a couple of minutes. As an old user of unroll, it's nice to see a new free service like this. Only question I have is how do you plan to make money?
Tom GardinerMaker@tom_gardiner · Founder @ Trevor.io
hey @luikohl . Great question. We don't. A while back we wrote a bunch of Google App Scripts to schedule our emails 3 times a day, and has been game-changing for us and our productivity. Wanted to share this with the world. Took us 10 days to build, and costs us nothing to run. No intention to monetize (we run a BI platform called trevor.io which pays our salaries. Feel free to check it out if you want to support us :) ).
