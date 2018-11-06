Say Adiós to unnecessary interruptions!

How it works:

1. Emails only get delivered into your inbox at the times you specify (e.g. 7am, 1pm and 5pm).

2. Choose email exceptions, which will always be delivered immediately (e.g. grandma@gmail.com)

3. Need to access an email urgently? No problem - just click 'Deliver emails now' in Adiós.