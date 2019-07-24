AdInboxMe
Hunter
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
PixelMe is launching a brand new, free to use tool called AdInboxMe. If you want to know exactly what the competition is up to, you can now get emails as soon as your competitors launch new ads on Facebook. All you need is to is tell AdInboxMe who you’d like to follow, leave your email, and get notified! 💌 AdInboxMe wants to provide a way for you to keep up to date with your competition, easily and for free!
Thanks so much to Nichole for hunting AdInboxMe! 🚀 In our mission to become the best attribution tool on the market, we needed to keep a close eye on what our competitors were doing. So we found ourselves using the Facebook Ad library more and more - but soon, we started to look for a less manual way to keep track of what the competition was up to 🤓. So we put our building hats on, threw in some automation, and created a brand new tool we could share with the world for FREE 😘. That's how AdInboxMe was born 🥳. Just enter your competitor's Facebook page URL and leave your email address (no spam, just ads! 😉). We'll take care of the rest. AdInboxMe sends you a new alert whenever your competitors launch an ad on Facebook, and gives you the link to their ad details so you can have a look at what they're promoting. Feel free to add all the competitors you'd like to track! 😎 Cheers! Tom P.S. If you are loving this tool, we might release updates for Google ads, LinkedIn ads, Twitter ads, etc. Just let us know if you're enjoying AdInboxMe and we'll get to building 🛠.
