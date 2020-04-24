Discussion
Geoff Hackworth
I created Adaptivity back in 2018 to help me better understand default iOS's layout margins and the sizes of different modal view controllers and split sizes with iPad multitasking. The features grew to include views for visualising the iPhone X Safe Area and Dynamic Type sizes. With the release of iOS 13 I added more views to explore System Colors, System Images and System Materials. More recently, there are views to explore the layout of table views and table view cells and the iPadOS 13.4 pointer interactions. In the words of Paul Hudson (https://www.hackingwithswift.com... “Adaptivity is not just highly recommended – it’s essential.”
Hi, I’m the developer of Adaptivity. For more info see https://hacknicity.com/adaptivity or see a Sean Allen talk about the app in his recent YouTube video https://youtube.com/watch?t=266&...
