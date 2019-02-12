Adapt & Master: Sales Automation Sequences
The power of a sales team without the overhead
Adapt & Master Sales Automation Sequences that Convert is a compilation of the B2B growth tactics and strategies for scaling sales with automation using Zapier, HubSpot, remarketing, and much more.
It's a quick read - 53 pages.
Note that it does require a Messenger optin (you may need to turn your Adblock off and use Google Chrome to access).
Pros:
Looks like a good eBook to read

Cons:
Only way to get it is through messenger
Those who aren't on the Facebook world cannot get the bookOwen Far has never used this product.
Pros:
Amazing product as always! Thanks Josh

Cons:
none
moreGuillaume Boiret has used this product for one week.
Josh FechterMaker@joshuafechter · Author & Founder of Badass Marketers
Hey everyone, I have spent the last couple of years creating one of the largest growth hacking communities, Badass Marketers & Founders (24,000+ members). This is a compilation of the best sales sequence automation tactics I've learned and have yet to share with the community. All the content is new 😉 It's received excellent early feedback from many people we respect, and we hope you'll check it out. Please note that it does require a Messenger optin (that means you need to turn your Adblock off and use Google Chrome to access) *If - for some reason - the button doesn't work for you, please email josh.fechter@squibler.io + Here's bonus reading - 37 LinkedIn Messaging Templates: https://drive.google.com/file/d/...
Carlos Gonzalez de VillaumbrosiaPro@villaumbrosia · Founder of Product School
Bravo!! 👏🏻Just downloaded it and can't wait to start reading it - good job, Josh!
Luke Nevill@luke_nevill · B2B Cold Emailing Gooroo
legend! this is great information...highly recommended :)
Chrisas@chri6fx
Congrats Josh and thank you for all these gems ! You helped me choose and implement the right methods without being overwhelmed by the amount of information ! In marketing we trust !
Arri Bagah@arribagah · Founder & CEO at ROAS
You never fail to deliver Josh!
