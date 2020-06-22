Discussion
3 Reviews
yannick berges
a very good tools ! powerfull fully intergrate to site !
Highly flexible and powerful solution for running marketing campaigns from your own website.
Maker
Hey Hunters 👋 🇫🇷 Basically, the idea of AcyMailing came from after some frustration about using inefficient newsletter extensions, so we decided to develop our own. We condensed everything we loved from existing newsletter components, and added our own experience. With our plugin, we’ve got one goal: make your life easier with a simple and reliable component. So, what’s cool with AcyMailing? 🎨 Create a newsletter with the drag and drop system ⚙️ A double testing process that prevents you from spam and see your email before sending 🏭 An automation system with no limits 📈 Live statistics of your newsletter campaign 🤝 Community and support always here for you ⏱ Plugin update every month 🌍 Multi-lingual option ➡️ Try out our FREE version and let us know your thoughts, and comments, both good and bad! We’d love to hear them! 🎁 And our little surprise for you, here's our way of teaching you French words: a great discount! Use “CROISSANT_FOR_ALL” coupon code and get 25% off.
Maker
Hi Hunters 👋 I'm Alexandre, AcyMailing founder. AcyMailing has been created 10 years ago to make CMS user's life more easy. We first wanted to make the process of creating and sending newsletter as simple as possible. Then we've improved AcyMailing to make it the n°1 newsletter extension on Joomla! 🏆 And we've been able to achieve this goal really quickly thanks to some amazing features: - Free and unlimited number of email sent by yourself - Powerful drag & drop editor - Spam Test - Bounce handling - Automation - Powerful statistics Next step for us now is to be one of the emailing leaders on WordPress 🙏🏼 We already have more than 80 000 users and we would be glad to have you as well! 😎 That’s AcyMailing in a nutshell! We’re here to answer any questions, feedback and suggestions! PS: We have a free version so feel free to try it out so you can see for yourself 😀
Acymailing is the best all-around mail marketing tool out there ! Give it a try, you won't be disappointed.
