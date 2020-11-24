Activechat Bot Trainer

discussion
Andrew Ganin
MakerActiveChat CEO
Hey Product Hunt, I’m Andrew, founder of Activechat, and I’m thrilled to present what we’ve been building recently, our No Code Intent Trainer for chatbots 🤖 and virtual assistants 🙋♀️ TL;DR Backed by 500 Startups, we’re setting up the next evolution of automated customer care - with bots that learn your customers’ language automatically, and human agents that rely on GPT-3 to find the right words for every customer. With Activechat, your AI-powered virtual agent is up and running in minutes. Just copy in existing conversations with customers, instantly group them into topics, and automate responses with the click of a mouse. Product Hunt deal - 90% OFF for 12 months. Read below for details. Backstory It always struck me as odd that, in the world full of amazing chatbot platforms and really cool tech like GPT-3, most actual chatbot experiences are… well, below average. We, humans, created amazing technology to build chatbots but failed to add ways to teach them how to improve. So, how do you train a bot to give your customer the correct answer? 🔢 Button-controlled bots are quite robust but extremely limited and boring to use. Who loves IVRs in 2020? 🔑 Keyword-based bots are prone to error and time-consuming to build and manage. 💬 Pure natural language tools like Dialogflow are cool but require a substantial tech background to use in real business cases. Our solution Activechat combines the best in each of these domains. Advanced NLP tech helps understand the actual intent behind the customer’s message and triggers one of the pre-defined skills to handle this intent or escalate the conversation to a human. And when the bot fails (believe me, they will!), it takes just a mouse click to improve it by adding a new utterance or changing the skill on the fly. One of our early users, a retail shop from Italy, managed to double their sales in the very first month of utilizing Activechat, all through better sales conversations done automatically. And just a week of training cuts the error rate for an average chatbot by 60% and more, depending on the domain! Features Activechat is a complete customer service solution with: ℹ️ Intents - to help you build natural language bots by describing what your customers could say 🧠 Insights - to remove guessing from the previous step and group actual customers’ phrases into topics instantly 🏗 Builder - to build sophisticated automation scenarios to respond to each of the customers’ intents 💁♀️ Live chat - to handle situations where automation is not available (yet) 💡 GPT-3 hints - to help agents find the right words for every customer in any situation Product Hunt Deal Our customers tell us they can build things 10x faster and 10x more flexible with Activechat than with any other conversational tool. I really hope you’ll find our new features valuable, so we’re offering a nice 90% discount for your first year with Activechat. Just follow this link, choose your plan and purchase a one-time coupon. When applied in the platform, it will unlock the 12-month access to the chosen plan (“Team” or “Company”). The amount of coupons is limited to first 100 orders, and we do not limit the time when these coupons can be applied. Thoughts? Please let me know what you think about Intents and Insights. We love feedback, and we’re working hard to build the ultimate customer service automation tool, so your opinion really matters!
