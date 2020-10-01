discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Owen Young
Makerfreelancer
Hey Product Hunters 👋 I'm Owen, a workflow lover. Actionsflow is now here! You can connect Slack, RSS, Webhok, Typeform, Email, Reddit, NPM, Telegram, Twitter, etc with Actionsflow. A few days ago, I received an email from IFTTT that we loved, which has always been free, has officially started a paid plan. Unfortunately, we are missing another free and easy-to-use tool. I wish the IFTTT team all the best and hope they can succeed ! If you want a free, customizable alternative to IFTTT or Zapier, I hope Actionsflow can bring you a different experience. Relatively speaking, Actionsflow is more suitable for developers, because it is based on Github Actions. You need to write a workflow file in Github Actions format. If you have already written a Github actions file, it's very easy to define an Actionsflow workflow file, and you can use any Github actions as your job's steps. If you are not familiar with Github Actions, don’t worry, it’s easy to get started, and it’s free. I’d love for you to check it out and hear your thoughts! Happy commenting!
Share
Upvote (1)
Congratulations! This is awesome....powerful and free!
UpvoteShare