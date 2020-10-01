  1. Home
Free Zapier alternative based on Github Actions

Actionsflow helps you to automate workflows, it's the best IFTTT/Zapier free alternative for developers. With Actionsflow, you can connect your favorite apps, data, and APIs, receive notifications of actions as they occur, sync files, collect data, and more.
1 Review5.0/5
Owen Young
Hey Product Hunters 👋 I'm Owen, a workflow lover. Actionsflow is now here! You can connect Slack, RSS, Webhok, Typeform, Email, Reddit, NPM, Telegram, Twitter, etc with Actionsflow. A few days ago, I received an email from IFTTT that we loved, which has always been free, has officially started a paid plan. Unfortunately, we are missing another free and easy-to-use tool. I wish the IFTTT team all the best and hope they can succeed ! If you want a free, customizable alternative to IFTTT or Zapier, I hope Actionsflow can bring you a different experience. Relatively speaking, Actionsflow is more suitable for developers, because it is based on Github Actions. You need to write a workflow file in Github Actions format. If you have already written a Github actions file, it's very easy to define an Actionsflow workflow file, and you can use any Github actions as your job's steps. If you are not familiar with Github Actions, don’t worry, it’s easy to get started, and it’s free. I’d love for you to check it out and hear your thoughts! Happy commenting!
Mariam Yusuf
Congratulations! This is awesome....powerful and free!
