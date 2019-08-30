Discussion
Hello Product Hunters 👋, I have been working on Actio for a few months, and now I can proudly announce that it has been launched! 🚀 Actio was born from the need of a simple and clean app which can help me track my daily activities and make me less of a procrastinator. You decide in which days, at which time and for how long your activities should be, and Actio takes care of reminding you when you should leave everything aside and take some time for yourself. At its core, Actio was based on the concept of weekly goals. Every week, your current progress for each activity is set to 0, and for each day where you successfully complete your activity, the progress increases by 1. There are also weekly and monthly statistics so you can have a better overview of your progress. The app leverages a clean and minimalist design, that is straightforward to use and won't distract you from your main goal - being more productive. You can also choose between light and dark mode, depending on your preference. There are some cool animations and transitions like swipe down to reveal the Activity Finder screen, just try it for yourself 🙌 I hope you like Actio and I'm here to answer any questions you may have! Andi
Nice concept and really exquisite design. Are there any plans for an Android version too? Would love to use that!
@katinka_toth Thank you for your feedback! Yes, there will most likely be an Android version as well.
