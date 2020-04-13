Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
sarma bkp
Maker
I'm Sarma BKP, founder at acta,ai, . ACTA makes your meetings smarter and actionable.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
acta.ai helps you record, transcribe, and convert meeting minutes automatically in the form of action points and decisions. It’ll also be able to pull up action points, deadlines and key analytics from meetings. Intuitive Experience: Acta's robo quite an intuitive experience.All you need to just invite robo@acta.ai to your meeting and see the magic unfold Join in any conference: No matter what conference system you are using, Acta ROBO will join and generate classified meeting minutes Automatic speech recognition: You can view complete speech to text with speaker diarization(who is talking),who participated and recap of conversation. Classified meeting minutes: From the conversational speech, acta can segregated into action points, decision and key notes, and apply sentiment analysis Integrations: Acta.ai works in any conferencing solutions. It works on Zoom, Go to meeting, Cisco webex, Blue jeans,Skype for business, Uber conference,micro soft team and many more.
UpvoteShare
Maker
Where acta.ai can be used: Corporate meetings: Software companies uses acta for their status meeting, standup calls, client meeting and customer support Interviews: HR using acta for their telephone, skype and face to face interviews, ensure candidate interviews enable a full transparent. Legal Services: Leading industries who use acta for legal transcription services are law firms,court reporters, attorneys and other legal professionals Sales Consultants: Sales consultants who use acta for sales strategy, sales meeting with customers, their action plans and regular follow-ups in due time We'll be around all day answering questions, so feel free to comment here or email me sarma.bkp@acta.ai or info@acta.ai
UpvoteShare