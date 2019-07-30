Discussion
Jeremy Cai
Hey - founder of Italic here! We just launched our Ace Leather Card Case today. This is one of my favorite products we've ever worked on and I'm excited to finally unveil it to the Product Hunt community. Handmade at a manufacturer that produced for Celine & Miu Miu, the Ace is cut from top-grain leather and stitched with durable British threading. Some notable callouts: - 2 card slots on each side and a center compartment are all lined with super-smooth lambskin (totally different feeling than the standard nylon/cotton affair). - The black Ace is made from luxuriously-soft nappa cow leather and dyed to match edge paint for a sleek monochromatic look. - The espresso Ace is cut from durable, two-toned vegetable tanned cow hide patinas beautifully and gains character with every wear. It's available today on Italic Early Access and all orders will ship at the end of August. We hope you can give it a shot & will be around to take any questions.
