The goal of Accownt is to be a full-featured, standalone account system that's straightforward for developers and users, easy to maintain, and as customizable as possible without introducing too much complexity.
It's 100% free and open source.
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
Lol great name 🐮
Jacob XyfirMaker@mrxyfir · Hello
I've built a lot of projects with a lot of account systems. I hated all of them. So over the past four or five years I've been building my own. This is its latest version. It is as simple and minimalist as possible. Its features include: - Email + password login - Passwordless login via links sent to email - Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) - Email verification - Account recovery - No dependencies other than Node and what npm will install - No database needed - Standalone server and web client - reCAPTCHA v2 support - JSON Web Tokens (JWT) - Easy theming
Vineet Sinha@vineet_sinha · Product | Design | Films
Bookmarking for later. How does this stack up against Zoho?
