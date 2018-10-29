Accordium Engage allows salespeople to build rapport with prospects through personalized videos, stand out from competitors, and makes it easier to reach key decision makers since videos are forwarded internally. Additionally, Accordium is a fully integrated digital contract management solution with a unique e-signature technology.
Reviews
+14 reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Daniel RichardsonMaker@danielrson · Co-Founder at Accordium
Hey Product Hunt! Thankyou @flarup for the hunt, its great to be back! Daniel here, I'm one of the co-founders of Accordium, hopefully, we can answer all your questions and comments about what we do and why we do it. Accordium Engage is a new product that we think will be a gamechanger for sales. It’s a tool that allows salespeople to stand out from the crowd, build better relationships and close more deals through the power of personalized sales videos. Not long ago, we realized that adding videos throughout our sales workflows, had a hugely positive impact on our customer decision-making process. So what started as an internal tool for us to sell the Accordium solution, worked so well, and got us so many deals we wanted to share this wonderful product with the world! Accordium Engage seamlessly plugs into our existing cloud-based sales automation and e-signature tool - helping sales teams to shorten their sales cycles, close more deals and finally stop wasting time on slow manual processes and paperwork. It’s available for you to try now worldwide - just have to signup for it here: www.accordium.com/signup We love the Product Hunt Community, so we're giving a 50% discount + 1 month free to all ProductHunt members - just write to me on daniel@accordium.com I would love your feedback and comments on what we have built so far! Thanks!!
Upvote (6)Share·
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@flarup @accordium @danielrson Hi Daniel, The product seems interesting. And I can see some synergies with EasyLeadz.com Few thoughts if you are planning to do sales : a) Target recently funded SaaS companies. These companies are going to expand their sales and might need your solution. b) Target companies hiring for corporate sales, B2B sales, enterprise sales. Since they are already hiring for this role, it means they are willing to grow their sales. Hence will make sense for them to use Accordium.
Upvote (1)Share·
Daniel RichardsonMaker@danielrson · Co-Founder at Accordium
@shreyaa_ratra some great insights here, Thanks Shreyaa 😄 I just checked out what you're doing over at Easyleadz, really cool tool!
Upvote (1)Share·
Shreyaa Ratra@shreyaa_ratra · Making B2B sales easy via EasyLeadz.com
@danielrson Do let me know if you need help in reaching out to above companies through EasyLeadz.
Upvote Share·
Andrew WhittakerMaker@andrew_whittaker
Can't wait to get your feedback!
Upvote (3)Share·
Alexander Brix@alexander_brix
Thanks for hunting us @flarup !! Excited to hear the community's thoughts! :)
Upvote (2)Share·
Enrique Galdos@enrique_galdos
Awesome product guys!
Upvote (3)Share·
Daniel RichardsonMaker@danielrson · Co-Founder at Accordium
@enrique_galdos Thanks!
Upvote Share·
Johanna Zittmayr@johanna_zittmayr
Super user friendly product, so excited about what is yet to come!
Upvote (3)Share·
Daniel RichardsonMaker@danielrson · Co-Founder at Accordium
@johanna_zittmayr Thanks Johanna! We worked really hard to make sure Accordium is one of the easiest and most intuitive sales tools around - lots more to come as well!
Upvote (1)Share·