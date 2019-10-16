Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Anum Hussain
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Anum here, one of the co-founders of Acciyo along with the true maker @diepv. We started Acciyo out of a shared mission to make news easier to understand, something rooted in our former lives as journalists and future of news researchers. Living in a 24-hour news cycle has led to more content being published than we can ever consume, and while there are a plethora of news summaries and newsletters that help you get the gist of the story … if you haven’t been following that topic, it’s nearly impossible to process the information beyond a surface-level understanding. Our design research showed just how many of us end up down these rabbit holes of tab hell trying to piece together the historical knowledge needed. So, we took on the technical challenge of using NLP to provide you with that context automatically. Acciyo is a browser plugin that, upon landing on a news article, populates a timeline of articles previously published the topic you’re currently reading. Now, no matter when a topic becomes headline news, you can go back in time to understand how the narrative has unfolded over time and be an actually informed citizen. While we’re still in private beta, we’re excited to share this beta first with the Product Hunt community. Feel free to reach out or drop us a comment below on any thoughts, feedback, or questions. Anum P.S. Yes, the name is derived from “accio,” the Latin word, and more importantly the Harry Potter spell, that means “to summon.” We like to think it involves a bit of magic ✨
Upvote (4)Share