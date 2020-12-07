discussion
Laura Smith
Laura Smith
"Can you add me to that google doc?" "I don't think I received an invite to that thing" "I need that AWS permission to launch an instance" "Can you give me write access to the git repo?" Take a moment. Think about how much your team struggles with figuring out whether they have access to what they need to work 🤦 At nearly every organisation I've worked at, these problems kept popping up over and over. Most of the time, we used hacks. We shared passwords over slack or email, we haphazardly managed who was given what access. This is a major time sink. These problems are particularly troublesome when 👉 Onboarding a new employee 👉 Starting a new project/feature/line of business 👉 Using any SaaS or team based service (e.g. Slack, Github, AWS, Azure, Google drive, Notion etc.) And it's always a nightmare when you have to revoke access, like when an employee is leaving. What passwords do they have? Can they still push to our git repo? Did we forget to remove them from a service? Who knows! That's why we built Accessify, so you can manage who has access to what, in a simple dashboard that gives you a bird's eye view of all the services your company uses and which team members have access to what. Not just that, but you can also automate employee onboarding flows (e.g. create email accounts for them, add them to slack, github, AWS etc.), securely share credentials and your team members get a simple way to request access to the exact resource or service they need! We're currently in private beta and have been working with a couple dozen early bird companies. Register now to get access to accessify! 😉
