Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from History of Product Hunt
See History of Product Hunt’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
AcademyOcean
AcademyOcean
Employee Training and Onboarding
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
LMS Platform For Automated Onboarding And Interactive Online Training
Launched in
Education
,
SaaS
,
Online Learning
by
History of Product Hunt
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
History of Product Hunt
Learn community building from Product Hunt's example
70
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
AcademyOcean by
History of Product Hunt
was hunted by
AcademyOcean
in
Education
,
SaaS
,
Online Learning
. Made by
AcademyOcean
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
History of Product Hunt
is rated
5/5 ★
by 65 users. It first launched on April 23rd, 2018.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report