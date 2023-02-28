Products
This is the latest launch from Absurd Design
See Absurd Design’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Absurd Design Chapter 5
Ranked #3 for today
Absurd Design Chapter 5
Non-AI created illustrations, crafted by human imagination.
Visit
Upvote 199
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
absurd.design is a project that gives you beautiful, hand-drawn, absurd illustrations to give digital projects a drop of creativity and a human touch.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Graphics & Design
,
Web Design
by
Absurd Design
About this launch
Absurd Design
Free Surrealist Illustrations and Vector Art
128
reviews
592
followers
Follow for updates
Absurd Design Chapter 5 by
Absurd Design
was hunted by
Andrian Valeanu
in
Design Tools
,
Graphics & Design
,
Web Design
. Made by
Andrian Valeanu
and
Diana Valeanu
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
Absurd Design
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 120 users. It first launched on February 28th, 2019.
Upvotes
199
Comments
22
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#15
Report