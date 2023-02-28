Products
This is the latest launch from Absurd Design
See Absurd Design’s 4 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Absurd Design Chapter 5
Ranked #3 for today

Absurd Design Chapter 5

Non-AI created illustrations, crafted by human imagination.

Free Options
absurd.design is a project that gives you beautiful, hand-drawn, absurd illustrations to give digital projects a drop of creativity and a human touch.
Launched in Design Tools, Graphics & Design, Web Design by
Absurd Design
About this launch
Absurd DesignFree Surrealist Illustrations and Vector Art
128reviews
592
followers
Absurd Design Chapter 5 by
Absurd Design
was hunted by
Andrian Valeanu
in Design Tools, Graphics & Design, Web Design. Made by
Andrian Valeanu
and
Diana Valeanu
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
Absurd Design
is rated 4.9/5 by 120 users. It first launched on February 28th, 2019.
Upvotes
199
Vote chart
Comments
22
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#15