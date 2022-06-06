Products
Home
→
Product
→
Absurd Design Chapter 4
Ranked #3 for today
Absurd Design Chapter 4
Hand-drawn absurd illustrations
The absurd.design project gives you a series of hand-drawn absurd illustrations to add a human touch to a wide range of digital projects, including landing and status pages, apps, newsletters and presentations, and much more.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Graphics & Design
,
Web Design
by
Absurd Design
About this launch
Absurd Design Chapter 4 by
Absurd Design
was hunted by
Andrian Valeanu
in
Design Tools
,
Graphics & Design
,
Web Design
. Made by
Andrian Valeanu
and
Diana Valeanu
. Featured on June 9th, 2022.
Absurd Design
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 114 users. It first launched on February 28th, 2019.
Upvotes
69
Comments
4
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#16
