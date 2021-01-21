  1. Home
ABBYY FineScanner AI 8

Smart scanner app to make your remote work easy

ABBYY FineScanner AI is the best in class scanning app that turns your mobile device into a productivity tool to quickly capture documents and books, create digital copies in PDF and DOCX, and recognize text on scans for further editing and sharing.
Stewart Rogers
Hunter
Journalist, speaker, founder, nomad
I've been a big fan of ABBYY's technology for some time. Working from home due to COVID-19 lockdowns, many people haven’t had access to traditional office equipment since the beginning of 2020. A majority of us will continue working remotely in 2021 and beyond. The FineScanner app is designed to make paperwork in the home office effortless and comfortable. It allows you to: • instantly scan, crop, convert and share single or multipage documents; • extract text on scans in 194 languages online or offline; • securely store and share documents via email, messaging, or cloud services. It’s 2021, we’ve been working remotely for a while and might have many photos of documents, receipts, and papers saved on our smartphones and tablets. The new FineScanner 8 uses AI to find documents in the gallery and classify them. The app also features full-text search: type any word the document contains, and the app will find it for you. What’s new in FineScanner AI 8: • First-ever full-text search in the FineScanner gallery • Document classification into 7 categories: receipts, A4 documents, books, ID, business cards, handwritten, and other. Classification and text recognition are processed offline on the device to guarantee security and privacy. • Augmented Reality Measure tool to scan custom-sized papers (iOS only)
