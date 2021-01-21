ABBYY FineScanner AI 8

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Stewart Rogers
Hunter
Journalist, speaker, founder, nomad
I've been a big fan of ABBYY's technology for some time. Working from home due to COVID-19 lockdowns, many people haven’t had access to traditional office equipment since the beginning of 2020. A majority of us will continue working remotely in 2021 and beyond. The FineScanner app is designed to make paperwork in the home office effortless and comfortable. It allows you to: • instantly scan, crop, convert and share single or multipage documents; • extract text on scans in 194 languages online or offline; • securely store and share documents via email, messaging, or cloud services. It’s 2021, we’ve been working remotely for a while and might have many photos of documents, receipts, and papers saved on our smartphones and tablets. The new FineScanner 8 uses AI to find documents in the gallery and classify them. The app also features full-text search: type any word the document contains, and the app will find it for you. What’s new in FineScanner AI 8: • First-ever full-text search in the FineScanner gallery • Document classification into 7 categories: receipts, A4 documents, books, ID, business cards, handwritten, and other. Classification and text recognition are processed offline on the device to guarantee security and privacy. • Augmented Reality Measure tool to scan custom-sized papers (iOS only)
Share
Hidden comment