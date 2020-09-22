discussion
👋🏽 Hello Product Hunt Community! Hannah here and I'm happy to be here sharing this awesome online resource that I've been working on. Almost four (4) months ago I had the opportunity to work on a side-project in an Autistic Spectrum space. I can honestly share and tell you that I am no expert when it comes to assistive technologies or even designing in an Autistic Spectrum, so while designing the app I also managed to read and learn about accessibility in general, or how important inclusive design is, and so on. It started only as my online reference saved at my Notion's database becomes bigger and richer lists of all related to accessibility. That's when I decided to showcase it to the community and that's when a11yresources is born. I'm still learning every day and committed on expanding a11yresources with more topics, categories, examples, and resources. Feel free to chat or contact me if you have any suggestions or any recommendations from the contact details I shared. Feel free to share any resources, people to follow, and anything about accessibility to be included. Thank you so much and thank you for your awesome support! As always! All the best, Hannah
@humbleuidesigns congrats hannahhhhhh, epic curation! this will be really useful to people making their sites more accessible!
@graeme_fulton Thank you so much Graeme! Means a lot!
Congrats on the launch @humbleuidesigns 🙌🏻 This is incredibly useful! Besides all of the thousands directories for design resources, this one really helps to make the internet more accessible. Thank you so much for creating it! I will feature it in my newsletter Creativerly (https://creativerly.xyz) 🥰
@itspippolinski Thank you so much! Yes please! that's so awesome for you to feature a11yresources :) thank you thank you :)