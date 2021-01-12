  1. Home
  2.  → A.S.M.R.

A.S.M.R.

Create a tranquil environment for pleasant relaxation

Productivity
Let the A.S.M.R sound generator help you block out all of those frustrating, distracting noises, creating an atmosphere that encourages peace of mind and productivity. Its sounds also create a tranquil environment for sleeping or just relaxing after a long day
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
M.V. Sajin
Maker
Web Designer
Hey Product Hunters, Thanks for checking out our new app, A.S.M.R. With the help of our web-based app, stay focused, increase productivity or just relax by creating your own unique stress-free ambiance. For the Product Hunt community, the premium membership is just $1 per month with the code "PRODUCTHUNT" to apply here: https://defonic.com/premium.html Would love to know your thoughts, thank you.
Share
Eldridge EwingBusiness Intelligence Analyst
Huge fan of what you guys are doing
Share
Joshua Akins
??
Share