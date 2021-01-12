discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
M.V. Sajin
MakerWeb Designer
Hey Product Hunters, Thanks for checking out our new app, A.S.M.R. With the help of our web-based app, stay focused, increase productivity or just relax by creating your own unique stress-free ambiance. For the Product Hunt community, the premium membership is just $1 per month with the code "PRODUCTHUNT" to apply here: https://defonic.com/premium.html Would love to know your thoughts, thank you.
Share
Huge fan of what you guys are doing