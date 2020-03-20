  1. Home
A Kids Book About COVID-19

In response to the extraordinary spread of COVID-19 A Kids Book About created a free eBook as a resource to help kids and grownups everywhere learn more about COVID-19.
This Free COVID-19 eBook Is Made to Empower KidsAs families hunker down, shelter in place, and try not to lose their collective minds, a new - and totally free - children's book is here to help. The specialty publisher A Kids Book About has just released a new title, A Kids Book About COVID-19 written by social epidemiologist Malia Jones.
Portland Publisher's New Book Helps Kids Understand Coronavirus"Hi, my name is Malia, and I'm a Social Epidemiologist. Not to be confused with a friendly hippopotamus." So reads the first page of a new book from Portland publishers A Kids Book About, but this one is a little different than its previous releases: It was produced in a matter of days, and is being released online, in e-book form only, and for free.
These are unprecedented times. As I watched the world changing around me on a daily basis, I had no idea what to say to my kids about it. My hope in creating this book is to help grownups (parents, teachers, aunties, uncles, etc.) everywhere have constructive conversations with kiddos. We partnered with Malia Jones, a social epidemiologist, to make the book. She works in a university setting studying how infectious diseases spread in human populations, which means she knows a thing or two. This isn't a limited time free thing... this is an always free thing. And, as the world continues to change, we'll make changes to the book to keep it up to date.
