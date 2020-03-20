A Kids Book About COVID-19

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jelani Memory
Maker
These are unprecedented times. As I watched the world changing around me on a daily basis, I had no idea what to say to my kids about it. My hope in creating this book is to help grownups (parents, teachers, aunties, uncles, etc.) everywhere have constructive conversations with kiddos. We partnered with Malia Jones, a social epidemiologist, to make the book. She works in a university setting studying how infectious diseases spread in human populations, which means she knows a thing or two. This isn't a limited time free thing... this is an always free thing. And, as the world continues to change, we'll make changes to the book to keep it up to date.
UpvoteShare