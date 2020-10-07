A Guide to Marketplaces: Third Edition
Max Webster
Maker
Investor @ Version One Ventures
We (Version One Ventures) are excited to launch the 3rd edition of our “Guide to Marketplaces.” The first two editions received over 50,000 downloads and a ton of useful comments. We’ve incorporated this feedback as well as our own continued experience investing in a variety of marketplaces to create a completely refreshed guide. Some key additions include: - new strategies for seeding initial supply & demand - analysis of new marketplace types such as: community-owned/crypto, B2B, and API delivered - updated data and examples throughout We intend for this to be a living document that we’ll continue to update regularly with your help. If reading this guide sparks any ideas, questions, or comments, please reach out!
JayEngineer
How do I download?
Max Webster
Maker
Investor @ Version One Ventures
There's a link to download on our blog post: versionone.vc/marketplaces-guide-ed3 Hope you enjoy!
