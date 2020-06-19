  1. Home
  2.  → A Day in Code

A Day in Code

A picture book written in code (with English translations!)

Have fun learning to code with this picture book- the story is written in the C programming language! The code consists of simple C programs that represent situations in the story. The full-page illustrations next to the programs show the situations.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Shari Eskenas
Shari Eskenas
Maker
Hey everyone! I’m writing this book to solve a big problem- beginner programming examples are BORING! Who wants to see “Hello World!” printed on the screen when you could be printing the number of pizzas left over at a party? This book is all about having fun learning to code by reading a story told through code that describes situations in the story. I also see this book as a fun reference to look back on for code examples and C syntax if you need to refresh your memory. I’d love to hear your feedback…thank you!
Upvote (1)Share
Amardeep Singh
Amardeep Singh
Very interesting perspective! 👏 Is there any specific age group you are targeting?
Upvote (1)Share
Shari Eskenas
Shari Eskenas
Maker
@singhamardeep Thank you Amardeep! I think the book is useful for kids and students of all ages, probably starting at elementary school age. :)
UpvoteShare