A Day in Code

Discussion
Shari Eskenas
Maker
Hey everyone! I’m writing this book to solve a big problem- beginner programming examples are BORING! Who wants to see “Hello World!” printed on the screen when you could be printing the number of pizzas left over at a party? This book is all about having fun learning to code by reading a story told through code that describes situations in the story. I also see this book as a fun reference to look back on for code examples and C syntax if you need to refresh your memory. I’d love to hear your feedback…thank you!
Very interesting perspective! 👏 Is there any specific age group you are targeting?
Maker
@singhamardeep Thank you Amardeep! I think the book is useful for kids and students of all ages, probably starting at elementary school age. :)
