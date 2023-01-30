Products
7-Day UX Job Hunting Challenge
7-Day UX Job Hunting Challenge
Go from 0 to 10 job applications, in 7 days
Apply to any UX job in 7 days. Never get ghosted again. Templates to execute a well-polished resume, cover letter, and portfolio. Don’t get stuck with perfection and challenge yourself today!
Launched in
UX Design
,
Design resources
,
Career
by
UX Playbook
About this launch
UX Playbook
7-Day UX Job Hunting Challenge by
UX Playbook
was hunted by
Christopher Nguyen
in
UX Design
,
Design resources
,
Career
. Made by
Christopher Nguyen
and
Bryant Castro
. Featured on January 30th, 2023.
UX Playbook
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on May 16th, 2021.
Upvotes
7
Comments
7
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#15
