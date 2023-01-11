Products
Home
Product
60seconds
#9 for today
60seconds
Never again let pricing turn away a buyer
Payment Required
Maximize ROI on ad spend with 60 seconds. Create targeted discounts & offers to capture motivated shoppers with high purchase intent, making your advertising more effective.
Launched in
Shopping
by
60seconds
monday.com for startups
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
60seconds
Never again let pricing turn away a buyer
60seconds by
60seconds
was hunted by
Larry Arlene
in
Shopping
. Made by
Ivan Kadic
. Featured on January 13th, 2023.
60seconds
is not rated yet. This is 60seconds's first launch.
Upvotes
41
Comments
42
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#112
