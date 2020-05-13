  1. Home
  2.  → 6 Feet Calculator

6 Feet Calculator

Use everyday objects to measure your social distance

#2 Product of the DayToday
📏 6 feet =
🍌 9 bananas
🍕 5.14 Dominos pizza boxes
🃏 20.57 playing cards
🍦 14.40 pints of ice cream
Shuffle through 100+ random household objects!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Shane Hegde
Shane Hegde
Maker
I don't recommend measuring out 6 feet with Advil liquid gels, but at least now you know you'd need 144... Let us know in the comments if there are any objects we should add to the calculator!
Upvote (1)Share
Anand
Anand
Just 4.72 pack of Lays? Doubt it.
UpvoteShare
Aslam Abbas
Aslam Abbas
Interesting, I remember reading this - https://secretnyc.co/things-six-... and then today I find this!
UpvoteShare
Peter Dziedzicz
Peter Dziedzicz
"Americans will measure with anything but the metric system" 😉Sorry, cannot resist 🙂
UpvoteShare