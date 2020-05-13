6 Feet Calculator
Use everyday objects to measure your social distance
#2 Product of the DayToday
I don't recommend measuring out 6 feet with Advil liquid gels, but at least now you know you'd need 144... Let us know in the comments if there are any objects we should add to the calculator!
Interesting, I remember reading this - https://secretnyc.co/things-six-... and then today I find this!
"Americans will measure with anything but the metric system" 😉Sorry, cannot resist 🙂