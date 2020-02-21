  1. Home
5-Minute Investor Update Template

Improve your investor updates

Since 2009, we have seen thousands of investor updates - great updates, terrible updates, and the most common: no updates at all. This frustrates us to no end, because writing an outstanding update is simple. To help, we created this simple 5-Minute template.
Conrad Egusa
Conrad Egusa
A great resource; when I'd raised funding for my first startup I know this would have been really useful.
Willem Richard
Willem Richard
This is cool!
Rachel Sheppard
Rachel Sheppard
Our team at Founder Institute is excited to introduce its resource for startups to more effectively update investors!
Craig Corbett
Craig Corbett
Really useful resource !
Jonathan Greechan
Jonathan Greechan
Hi Product Hunters, Since 2009, we at the Founder Institute have seen thousands of entrepreneurs struggle with providing investor updates. We wanted to introduce a free resource that founders can use when updating investors; we hope it's of help to the community. Thanks! - Jonathan
