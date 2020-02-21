5-Minute Investor Update Template
Conrad Egusa
A great resource; when I'd raised funding for my first startup I know this would have been really useful.
This is cool!
Our team at Founder Institute is excited to introduce its resource for startups to more effectively update investors!
Really useful resource !
Maker
Hi Product Hunters, Since 2009, we at the Founder Institute have seen thousands of entrepreneurs struggle with providing investor updates. We wanted to introduce a free resource that founders can use when updating investors; we hope it's of help to the community. Thanks! - Jonathan
