Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
4rem
4rem
Your fix for stopping screen time at bedtime
Visit
Upvote 13
20% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
4rem is an iOS app and physical lock to help you stop doomscrolling at bedtime. Select your most addicting apps, schedule recurring times to lock your phone or lock on demand and keep your phone nearby as your clock and morning alarm.
Launched in
iOS
Hardware
Health
by
4rem
Redis for Startups
Ad
Get free support to start building apps—fast.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
4rem
Your antidote to screen time at bedtime
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
4rem by
4rem
was hunted by
Anthony DeLuise
in
iOS
,
Hardware
,
Health
. Made by
Anthony DeLuise
and
Sujoy K. Roy
. Featured on October 30th, 2024.
4rem
is not rated yet. This is 4rem's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report