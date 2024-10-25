  • Subscribe
    Your fix for stopping screen time at bedtime

    4rem is an iOS app and physical lock to help you stop doomscrolling at bedtime. Select your most addicting apps, schedule recurring times to lock your phone or lock on demand and keep your phone nearby as your clock and morning alarm.
    About this launch
    4rem - Your antidote to screen time at bedtime
    was hunted by
    Anthony DeLuise
    in iOS, Hardware, Health. Made by
    Anthony DeLuise
    and
    Sujoy K. Roy
    Featured on October 30th, 2024.
