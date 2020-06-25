Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Denise Palumbo
Hunter
Hi guys, I'm Denise Palumbo and I'm on the 4books content team. 👉 4books is an app (iOS and Android) that allows you to learn the key ideas of the best business books (but also personal growth, communication...). You can read or listen 🎧 to our knowledge-pills and get smarter every day from your PC, tablet or mobile phone. ✅Our app is currently available in English, Spanish and Italian! See you there :) https://4books.page.link/4books_...
UpvoteShare