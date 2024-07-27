Launches
404er
404er
Make a stunning 404 page
404er is a tool that lets you use stunning and beuatiful 404 page on your website. 404er also generates "redirect suggestions" where the user can go, once they find the current page is unavailable
Launched in
Website Builder
Developer Tools
Web Design
by
About this launch
404er by
was hunted by
John Anchery
in
Website Builder
Developer Tools
Web Design
. Made by
John Anchery
. Featured on July 28th, 2024.
This is 404er's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
