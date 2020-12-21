404 Page Inspiration
The best 404 pages from around the web.
Jaisal Rathee
Maker
150+ growth strategies (Growmysaas.co)
Hey ProductHunters 👋 I’m excited to share a small project I’ve made over the weekend! 404 pages are crucial for any website. They are a great way to show off your creativity and personality, and perhaps even serve as a marketing page for your site. We’ve curated the best 404 pages from around the web we hope will inspire you using this free tool. I hope you find it useful! If you have any recommendations for other 404 pages you think we should feature, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me on jaisal@submitjuice.com :) P.s Made entirely using no code.
