Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
400+ OKR Examples Directory
Ranked #12 for today
400+ OKR Examples Directory
A curated list of OKR examples for high tech companies
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
OKR Examples Directory is a free collection of OKR Examples from Google, Netflix, Spotify and others.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
by
400+ OKR Examples Directory
Intercom for Startups
Promoted
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
400+ OKR Examples Directory by
400+ OKR Examples Directory
was hunted by
Dimi Tarasowski
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Dimi Tarasowski
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
400+ OKR Examples Directory
is not rated yet. This is 400+ OKR Examples Directory's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#41
Report