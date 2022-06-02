Products
#12 for today

400+ OKR Examples Directory

A curated list of OKR examples for high tech companies

Free
OKR Examples Directory is a free collection of OKR Examples from Google, Netflix, Spotify and others.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management by
400+ OKR Examples Directory
About this launch
400+ OKR Examples Directory by
was hunted by
in Productivity, Task Management. Made by
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is 400+ OKR Examples Directory's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#41