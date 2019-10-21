Log InSign up
3Dsimo Multipro

The most multifunctional tool that can fit in your pocket

3Dsimo Multipro is the most multifunctional tool that can fit into your pocket. It's 7 tools in 1:
✅ 3D pen
✅ soldering station
✅ plastic welder
✅ resistance wire cutter
✅ jigsaw
✅ small drill
✅ electric screwdriver
