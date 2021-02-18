3D Textures

discussion
3D designs are being adopted quickly in design, from cute and colorful animations to complex realism. At Icons8 we are embracing this trend with more of our designers concentrating on 3D work than ever. To give back from our work, we have put together a collection of high-quality PBR (Physically Based Rendering) textures to add depth and realism to any render. You can use these textures in all common 3D software such as 3ds Max, Cinema 4D, Blender, Maya, Houdini, Roblox Studio, or game engines like Unity, Unreal Engine. A few of the many textures 🪐 Planet surface + moon 🎨 Colorful marble 👩🎨 Flaking paint 🏔 Rough bumps All textures are free to use, so share this with your design friends!
I am not a 3d artist, but now I wanted to become one
Great! I am 3d artist and finally i can add more realism in my 3D work!
You've just opened a new universe!