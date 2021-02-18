3D Textures

  1. Home
Free textures to add depth and realism to your renders

A free, high-quality pack of PBR textures to add realism to your 3D renders. Use these stunningly detailed textures in any rendering engine to instantly add a pro look.
🪐 Planets + moon
🎨 Colorful marble
👩‍🎨 Flaking paint
🏔 Rough bumps
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
3D designs are being adopted quickly in design, from cute and colorful animations to complex realism. At Icons8 we are embracing this trend with more of our designers concentrating on 3D work than ever. To give back from our work, we have put together a collection of high-quality PBR (Physically Based Rendering) textures to add depth and realism to any render. You can use these textures in all common 3D software such as 3ds Max, Cinema 4D, Blender, Maya, Houdini, Roblox Studio, or game engines like Unity, Unreal Engine. A few of the many textures 🪐 Planet surface + moon 🎨 Colorful marble 👩‍🎨 Flaking paint 🏔 Rough bumps All textures are free to use, so share this with your design friends!
Julia Gnedin
I am not a 3d artist, but now I wanted to become one
Anatoly TitovArchitect
Great! I am 3d artist and finally i can add more realism in my 3D work!
Pavel FyodorovHead of Sales @Icons8
You've just opened a new universe!
Pavel PavluychikUX Designer
The textures look very realistic, you can see that these are real photos, not illustrations. Cool to share this for free! ?makers What formats are they in?
