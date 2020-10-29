3D Halloween Hands

discussion
Ivan
Maker
Founder of Icons8
Add a little scary to your designs this halloween with some 3D hands. These will look great on emails, headers, posters, or just to send to your co-workers. The full collection of 90 hands is free to use for a link! Every hand is rendered in high quality transparent PNG files (3000x3000), ensuring they will look great anywhere. Choose from: 🧟♀️ Zombie 👩🔬 Mad scientist 🟢 Frankenstein
❤️💔💔💔💔Temaprint
yeah that's very cute Zombie classic halloween hehe
Paul Mit
⚡ Co-founder, FlowMapp
🧟🧟🧟
