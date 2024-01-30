Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → 3D Character Illustrations Figma Plugin

3D Character Illustrations Figma Plugin

Adding 3D illustrations in Figma has never been easier

Free
Embed
Do you make anything in Figma? Do you need 3D Character illustrations? Well... I have the very best plugin that can do that for you and its completely free. This plugin has about 25+ 3D characters with 600+ Illustrations
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Developer Tools
 by
3D Character Illustrations Figma Plugin
Outverse
Outverse
Ad
Support docs & customer forums for modern SaaS startups

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Improve your Figma UI designs with 3D character illustrations for free. The illustrations are not AI generated, but made using 3D Blender. So give it a try and let me know what you would like to see be improved!"

The makers of 3D Character Illustrations Figma Plugin
About this launch
3D Character Illustrations Figma PluginAdding 3D illustrations in Figma has never been easier.
0
reviews
21
followers
3D Character Illustrations Figma Plugin by
3D Character Illustrations Figma Plugin
was hunted by
Looyd
in Design Tools, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Looyd
. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
3D Character Illustrations Figma Plugin
is not rated yet. This is 3D Character Illustrations Figma Plugin's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-