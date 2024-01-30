Do you make anything in Figma? Do you need 3D Character illustrations?
Well... I have the very best plugin that can do that for you and its completely free.
This plugin has about 25+ 3D characters with 600+ Illustrations
Support docs & customer forums for modern SaaS startups
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Improve your Figma UI designs with 3D character illustrations for free.
The illustrations are not AI generated, but made using 3D Blender.
So give it a try and let me know what you would like to see be improved!"
The makers of 3D Character Illustrations Figma Plugin