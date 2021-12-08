Products
360+ OKR Examples Directory
360+ OKR Examples Directory
A curated list of goal examples for every role in tech
🏷 Free
Productivity
+ 1
Goals are some of the hardest things for leaders and ICs to come up with. That’s why we’ve expanded our library to include over 360 goal and OKR examples, including contributions from G2, GitLab, and Privy.
Featured
1h ago